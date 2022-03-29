Official: Jareem Dowling hired as Kansas State assistant

Newly-minted Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the first member of his coaching staff on Tuesday (March 29) with the addition of Jareem Dowling as assistant coach.

"Jareem is an outstanding addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him, his wife Cierra and his daughter Laiya to K-State," said Tang. "I have known Jareem for a long time, and I always envisioned him as part of my staff when I became a head coach. He has extensive experience at nearly every level of basketball, both in college and internationally, including an incredible run at North Texas with Grant McCasland the past five years. He fits in perfectly with the rest of the staff and I can't wait for us to get started."

An assistant coach with 16 years of experience as well as 12 years of international head coaching experience, Dowling arrives at K-State after spending the last six seasons on staff with McCasland at both Arkansas State (2016-17) and North Texas (2017-22). In addition to his time with the Red Wolves and Mean Green, he has also been an assistant at the NJCAA level at Cecil College in Maryland (2005-08), the Division II level at Slippery Rock (2008-11) as well as Morehead State (2011-12) and Southern Miss (2012-15).

Dowling also brings extensive international experience having served as the head coach for the U.S. Virgin Islands Junior National Team as well as an assistant coach on the Senior National Team since 2007. During his time with the junior team, he has guided them to two silver medals (2008 U16 Centrobasket and 2015 U17 Centrobasket) and two bronze medals (2009 and 2011 U17 Centrobasket) at international competitions.

Dowling has been a part of coaching staffs that have won 361 games – averaging nearly 23 wins per season in his coaching career – and advanced to the postseason on nine occasions, including the 2006 NJCAA Division II National Championship, three trips to the NIT (2013, 2014, 2022) and a memorable run to the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with North Texas. He has also helped teams to 12 seasons of at least 20 wins, including three 30-win campaigns, and collect four conference titles (2014, 2020, 2021, 2022).