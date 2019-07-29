K-State football fans will have the chance to interact with and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats and the new coaching staff as the program will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on Saturday, August 24, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fans are asked to park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B for the autograph session. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Tickets remain for all seven home games, including the home opener against Nicholls on Saturday, August 31, at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Those who are unable to attend the autograph session can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.



