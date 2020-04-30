Five former Kansas State football players – Trey Dishon , James Gilbert , Nick Kaltmayer , Dalton Schoen and Reggie Walker – have reached the next level as they signed rookie free agent contracts with various NFL teams, those organizations have announced.

Dishon is joining the Bengals, Kaltmayer inked with the Dolphins and Walker signed with the Cardinals. Both Gilbert and Schoen landed in Los Angeles as Gilbert signed with the Rams, and Schoen is joining the Chargers. Gilbert is the first Wildcat to join the Rams out of college since Ian Campbell signed a rookie free agent deal with the organization in 2009. The five Wildcats signing with teams after the draft are the most since at least 2014.



All five players earned All-Big 12 honors throughout their careers – including four last year – while Walker was a two-time All-Big 12 performer and named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016. Schoen and Kaltmayer each earned their first All-Big 12 honors as seniors, and Gilbert – who transferred to K-State from Ball State prior to the 2019 season – picked up all-league honors in his lone year in the conference.

More Wildcats could sign free agent contracts with NFL teams, and those will be announced once they become official.