Official Release: Klieman on recent player incidents
K-State head coach Chris Klieman has released the following statement regarding incidents involving players within the football program:
“I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes. We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences. The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.”
Klieman will handle all disciplinary action internally and have no further comment on the matter at this time.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.