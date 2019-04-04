Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced on Thursday (April 4) that freshman guard Goodnews Kpegeol (St. Paul, Minn./North/TaylorMade Prep) has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the Wildcat men’s basketball team.

“We appreciate Goodnews’ contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution.”

A 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from St. Paul, Minnesota, Kpegeol joined the men’s basketball program on December 31 after signing with the Wildcats during the early signing period in November. He did not play in any games during the 2018-19 season, utilizing the year as a redshirt.

Kpegeol spent the first half of the 2018-19 season as a postgraduate at TaylorMade Academy in Pensacola, Florida, after finishing his four-year prep career at North High School in St. Paul, Minnesota. He led North High School to the Class 4A State Tournament for the first time in 17 years as a sophomore in 2015-16 before helping the Polars to 22-5 record with a 15-1 mark in conference play as a senior in 2017-18. He averaged a team-best 18.2 points in 19 games played as a senior in 2017-18.