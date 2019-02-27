Kansas State running back Alex Barnes and offensive lineman Dalton Risner will put their skills on display this week in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Barnes and Risner will each hit the field on Friday with a battery of skills tests that will be shown live on NFL Network.

The appearance by Barnes and Risner marks the sixth time in the last seven years K-State has sent multiple players to the most vital event on the path to the NFL Draft. The Wildcats are currently riding the longest NFL Draft streak in the Big 12 at 25 years, a mark that is tied for the 12th-longest streak in the nation.

Barnes, who declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season, finished his career ranking second in school history in career yards per carry (5.71) and 100-yard rushing games (12). He also left K-State ranked fourth in total rushing yards (2,616) and yards per game (112.9), while he is ninth in rushing touchdowns (25).

A product of Pittsburg, Kansas, Barnes concluded the 2018 season as the Big 12 rushing champion and a First Team All-Big 12 performer. He finished 10th nationally in rushing yards per game and tied for third in the Big 12 with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Risner was a two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big 12 performer, just the fourth offensive lineman in Big 12 history to pick up three-straight first team all-conference accolades. A native of Wiggins, Colorado, Risner allowed a Big 12-low four quarterback pressures in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus.

Coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine begins Friday at 8 a.m. (CT) live on NFL Network and continues throughout the weekend. Testing results can also be followed at www.nfl.com/combine, while updates on Risner and Barnes can been seen on K-State Football’s official Twitter account, @KStateFB.