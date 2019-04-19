Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced today (April 19) that junior forward Austin Trice (Chicago, Ill./Hale Franciscan/Wabash Valley College) has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the Wildcat men’s basketball team.

“We appreciate Austin’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution.”

A 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward from Chicago, Illinois, Trice joined the men’s basketball team in 2018 after a two-year playing career at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois. He saw action in 28 games with one start as a junior in 2018-19, averaging 1.9 points on 59.4 percent (19-of-32) with 2.5 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game.

Trice was one of two Wildcats to grab double-digit rebounds twice, pulling down a season-high 12 boards in his first career game against Kennesaw State on Nov. 9, 2018. He scored in 10 games, including a season-high 12 points against Oklahoma State on Feb. 23, 2019.

Trice was a Third Team NJCAA All-American in his one season at Wabash Valley College in 2017-18, averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.1 rebounds in 30 games played. He prepped at both Morgan Park and Hale Francisan High Schools in his native Chicago.