Oklahoma CB Jayden Rowe transfers to Kansas State

(Photo by Parker Thune)

Kansas State has landed its first transfer in the 2025 class. On Thursday, Oklahoma redshirt sophomore cornerback Jayden Rowe announced his intention to transfer to Kansas State.



Rowe has spent the last three seasons at Oklahoma, playing in 11 games, mostly on special teams. This season, he appeared in four games, appearing only on kickoff coverage or punt return. As a true freshman, Rowe played defense in three games, including six snaps against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. In 2023, Rowe was expected to see more playing time, but an injury in the season opener ended his season prematurely.

Before joining Oklahoma, Rowe was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Ranked as the No. 35 cornerback in the nation, Rowe reported 13 offers, garnering interest from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, and Kansas State. Listed at 6-foot-2, Rowe should add some much-needed size into Kansas State's defensive backfield beginning next season. After Jacob Parrish decided to enter the NFL Draft, Cornerback was a significant need for K-State heading into the transfer portal. Rowe will have two years of eligibility remaining and has already used his redshirt. A medical redshirt could be possible for 2023 when he played nine snaps in the season opener.