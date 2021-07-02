Oklahoma LB Jake Clifton commits to K-State

After not having recruited the state of Oklahoma much at the beginning of Chris Klieman's tenure, the Wildcats have dipped back into the Sooner state and have received a verbal pledge from Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton.

Clifton is the third linebacker to commit to the Wildcats this cycle, joining Tobi Osunsanmi and Gage Stenger. We're still listing Silas Etter as an athlete at this point.

He is the first player from Oklahoma to commit to Kansas State since Thomas Grayson did so in 2019. Grayson has since left the program. Clifton also hails from the same high school as current linebacker Wayne Jones.

His official visit to Manhattan was earlier in June, on the heels of his Washington State visit. Clifton picked the Wildcats over the Cougars, Illinois and Liberty.

Stay tuned to KSO in the coming days as we breakdown Clifton's film and share what his addition means for the Wildcats.