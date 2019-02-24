OL Heismeyer grabs offer on visit
Kansas State continued a barrage of offensive line offers on Saturday when they extended a scholarship to Missouri native Drake Heismeyer while he was on campus in Manhattan. Heismeyer had previous...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news