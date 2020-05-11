News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Joe Alt still wants to visit K-State

Kansas State offensive tackle target Joe Alt
Kansas State offensive tackle target Joe Alt (Rivals.com)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

The recruiting pause has pushed some student-athletes at the high school level to make quicker decisions. They choose not to wait for it to open up and narrow their options down with what is availa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}