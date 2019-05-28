OL Monroe Mills will camp at K-State
A high-school offensive lineman, besides in-state recruit Hadley Panzer, to keep an eye on over the course of the next month is Monroe Mills of Tolton Catholic in Columbia. The two play different positions. Panzer is an interior prospect, while Mills can play some on the edge because of his size.
However, both will have opportunities at camp in Manhattan to earn an offer.
Mills has already visited K-State and has maintained contact with them throughout his process thus far.
“I have a lot of interest from them,” he said. “Coach (Conor) Riley has been by the school. He has said that he has liked what he saw. I probably will camp there this summer, because I really like K-State. That’s really what they’ve been telling me so far, though.”
He’s been hearing from the new Kansas State coaching staff since they were hired, practically. Because of that, he’d love to earn an offer from the Wildcats and he’s certainly developed a strong relationship with their coaches.
“It would mean a lot to be offered by them,” Mills explained. “They are a great program. They have great facilities. They have a lot of stuff that I would be able to look forward to. I also really like coach Riley, obviously.”
As he alluded to, Mills has also already made a trip to Manhattan. He was at one of the junior day events already held on campus. Like so many able to meet the new staff and see the campus over the course of spring, Mills was more than impressed.
“The fans and the town really stood out to me during that,” Mills shared. “There were so many. Everyone that lived there had their purple on. I ate breakfast at one of their local places and it was just packed in there on a regular day of a bunch of people wearing their purple. Everyone had Kansas State gear on even then. They love their Kansas State football.”
The Missouri native falls under the area head coach Chris Klieman wants to build a foothold in, and that could be a factor in whether or not he is extended an offer, pending his camp performance in June.
Stay tuned to KSO for the latest on Mills' recruitment and any developments that could unfold in the next month or two.