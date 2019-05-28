A high-school offensive lineman, besides in-state recruit Hadley Panzer, to keep an eye on over the course of the next month is Monroe Mills of Tolton Catholic in Columbia. The two play different positions. Panzer is an interior prospect, while Mills can play some on the edge because of his size.

However, both will have opportunities at camp in Manhattan to earn an offer.

Mills has already visited K-State and has maintained contact with them throughout his process thus far.

“I have a lot of interest from them,” he said. “Coach (Conor) Riley has been by the school. He has said that he has liked what he saw. I probably will camp there this summer, because I really like K-State. That’s really what they’ve been telling me so far, though.”

He’s been hearing from the new Kansas State coaching staff since they were hired, practically. Because of that, he’d love to earn an offer from the Wildcats and he’s certainly developed a strong relationship with their coaches.

“It would mean a lot to be offered by them,” Mills explained. “They are a great program. They have great facilities. They have a lot of stuff that I would be able to look forward to. I also really like coach Riley, obviously.”