One of the newer commits for Kansas State is Kansas City area offensive lineman Taylor Poitier.

The Bishop Miege product received a late offer from the Wildcats soon after head coach Chris Klieman was hired. It did not take long for him to budge on it. He committed immediately afterwards.

Poitier had yet to take his official visit to Manhattan because of that. Everything for him came together just before the dead period began. Like fellow signee Logan Wilson, he used this past weekend to get a better understanding of the program and campus.

“It was very good,” Poitier said of the visit. “I really liked being around the players and the new coaching staff and hearing what they had to say and loving what they were talking about. The players shared how it was a whole different team and a new team. They also talked about how they came from diversity.”

The future Wildcat spent most of his time around assistant Conor Riley, player Cameron Key and fellow recruit Clyde Price.

Key is a walk-on at Kansas State who also came from Bishop Miege. Price committed to K-State earlier on Monday, and Riley will likely be his position coach in Manhattan.

There’s also been some chatter about Poitier being a versatile player. Not only does he project as an offensive lineman, but he could so be an impactful defensive tackle if needed. As of now, the plan is strictly for him to be a staple on the offensive line.

“Coach Riley is a great person,” he shared. “He knows what he’s talking about, and he will keep it real with you. They see me as a guard or a center. They do have high expectations for me, because they know what I can do.”