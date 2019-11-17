News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 19:54:49 -0600') }} football Edit

OL target Bastian Swinney discusses K-State visit

Offensive tackle Bastian Swinney
Offensive tackle Bastian Swinney (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

It was a bit of a surprise to KSO when we saw one of Kansas State’s top offensive line targets in the 2021 class on the sideline for the home tilt against West Virginia. Actually, two of the top of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}