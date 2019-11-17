OL target Bastian Swinney discusses K-State visit
It was a bit of a surprise to KSO when we saw one of Kansas State’s top offensive line targets in the 2021 class on the sideline for the home tilt against West Virginia.
Actually, two of the top offensive tackles on their board in the Class of 2021 were both in attendance.
Blue Springs lineman Beau Stephens made his third trip to Manhattan since June, but they also hosted Bastian Swinney - who we did not expect - for the first time.
Like Stephens, Swinney is beginning to compile an excellent offer sheet. In addition to the Wildcats, Cal, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas have extended him a scholarship offer. Other programs are circling the waters, too, including Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Swinney described his first time at K-State.
“I thought Manhattan was a quaint town that really loved their football,” he said. “The program is all about hard work. They’re all about pounding the stone and getting things done. That’s what I’m about, and that’s what I love.”
It seems eerily reminiscent to the recruitment of offensive lineman Yahya Black in the 2020 cycle. He was a Minnesota native who visited Kansas State, camped in June but ultimately picked Iowa over Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.
The difference this time could be that the coaching staff has entered the picture far sooner, become a main staple in his recruitment and established the necessary relationships to win tough recruiting battles.
“I talk to K-State at least once a week,” Swinney noted. “It’s that way with some other programs. For most, it’s not. They’ve just told me that I’m one of their top recruits, as well. I can see myself fitting into their offense.”
Most of Swinney’s interaction does take place with offensive line coach Conor Riley.
“I do speak with him a lot,” he revealed. “We exchange lots of phone calls. He’s an amazing coach.”
When asked if any schools stand out at this point in his recruitment, Swinney only offered praise for Kansas State.
“Yeah, K-State really does stand out to me,” he answered. “They run a unique power offense that you don’t see much at the college level. But it’s pretty damn effective. I’d love to get back down there for another visit.”