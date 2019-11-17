It was a bit of a surprise to KSO when we saw one of Kansas State’s top offensive line targets in the 2021 class on the sideline for the home tilt against West Virginia.

Actually, two of the top offensive tackles on their board in the Class of 2021 were both in attendance.

Blue Springs lineman Beau Stephens made his third trip to Manhattan since June, but they also hosted Bastian Swinney - who we did not expect - for the first time.

Like Stephens, Swinney is beginning to compile an excellent offer sheet. In addition to the Wildcats, Cal, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas have extended him a scholarship offer. Other programs are circling the waters, too, including Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Swinney described his first time at K-State.

“I thought Manhattan was a quaint town that really loved their football,” he said. “The program is all about hard work. They’re all about pounding the stone and getting things done. That’s what I’m about, and that’s what I love.”