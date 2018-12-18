Kansas State continues the rush on the recruiting trail at the end of the cycle under new head coach Chris Klieman. They have offered and already received a commitment from Kansas City area offensive guard Taylor Poitier of Bishop Miege High.

Ironically enough, Poitier's other FBS offer is from Craig Bohl and Wyoming just a couple weeks ago. Poitier is the second offensive lineman in the class, joining legacy Trevor Stange of Texas.

He is someone's stock who began to rise towards the end of his recruiting process due to a strong senior season and tape to back that up. The Wildcats have showed interest in him before, and he helps them develop a stronger footing in one of the best high school programs in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro.

Poitier is being recruited as an offensive guard, but they have yet to rule out defensive tackle either.