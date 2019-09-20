Freshman DaJuan Gordon sits down with KSO for a one-on-one for the first time since becoming a Wildcat.

K-StateOnline: What was it like growing up in Chicago playing basketball? DaJuan Gordon: Me growing up playing basketball was not like how it is now, because I was able to play outside with my friends everyday. I had a rim in my backyard, so every day after school at like 3:45 I would play all day until like 10 o’clock. Had the whole school up in my backyard, and we would just play all day. Then my uncle got me into playing organized around 5th grade, and that’s where it really started. KSO: How did you decide that K-State is the right place for you? DG: Actually, at first I didn’t really think they took me serious. They really did, but I didn’t know that, because they didn’t offer me as soon as all the other schools yet. As soon as I got down here, I knew I was committing the first day. Just the way all the coaches were, Coach (Bruce) Weber, Coach (Brad) Korn, Coach (Chris) Lowery and Coach (Jermaine) Henderson and Shane (Southwell) too. The team didn’t pressure me into anything, I just felt welcome the first time I came down here. KSO: What’s it like to have Montavious Murphy and Antonio Gordon with you as true freshman? DJ: It’s cool. We are all around the same age, so you know we just chill, have fun, and stay in the gym. Were just really cool with each other. KSO: What’s it like having Xavier Sneed as a mentor? DJ: It’s great because he can do everything. He can shoot, dribble, he can get to the basket, and he can guard. Biggest thing I can take is everything I can learn from him and everyone else on the team, because they have been here before, so they got more experience, no matter if I’m better or not. But X showed me everything. How to come off screens, he really good at that, and guarding, being in the right position on defense. It’s been hanging with him and learning from him too. KSO: Who else on the team do you go to with questions?

DJ: Carti (Diarra) and Mike (McGuirl). Especially Carti. Every day I talk to them, and they tell me a lot of things about what happened last year, how I should do things, what I’m doing wrong. Whatever I can take from them I’d like to learn everything, because they have been in my position. If I don’t get in a game they will help me learn how to take it. KSO: Every recruit that visits brings up how well they got along with Carti. Why is Carti such a likable guy? DJ: Me personally, I think Carti is a different guy than everybody on the team. Carti’s just a different person. He really cool and has love for everybody, and he funny, too. But, like most of the guys, he competes on the court and don’t give up. Me and him could just go at it all day, 'till we almost fight. That’s what I like about him. He don’t give up.

KSO: What was you USA Basketball experience like over the summer with Coach Weber? DJ: It was fun, because when I came down here right before I went to USA, we did some drills, so I already knew how to do them. So I got to know really what Coach Weber wants, because I knew he was going to do the same thing down there. It was fun. Down there I got to show how I could play against the top guys in the country. I felt I did it, but I hurt my foot and got tired, because it’s a long process. But it was cool. KSO: Do you wear a chip on your shoulder? DJ: I feel like I have always had a chip on my shoulder, because I never was given anything. In my own city I wasn’t given anything, and I probably still don’t get the respect in my own city. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder to show I’m the best, and I can be the best, and that I work harder than everybody in the city. KSO: How did it feel to get the 2019 Chicago Sun Times Player of the Year award? DJ: It feels good to know that people believed in me and people knew I was the best in the state. I deserve it, because I feel like I work hard everyday, after practice I went to the gym no matter how tired I was. My uncle came with me everyday to the gym, and he has kids and a job, so I feel like me and my family worked for it. KSO: What do you do best on the court? DJ: I feel like I can do everything. That’s what I feel like I can do best, because I can rebound, I can score, I can dribble, I can play the point a little bit - that’s not my thing - but I can shoot, I can guard, I can hustle for everything. Whatever coach need, I’ll do. KSO: What do you like to do more; take a jump shot or drive to the rim? DJ: Drive to the rim, because I like to dunk. But I’ve been working everyday with the GA Nate (Michael), and he’s been helping me with my jump shot, and I’ve been feeling better with it. KSO: Do you think you will see a lot of time at point guard? DJ: I don’t think I’m going to play much point, but I’m pretty sure I’ll get chances to, because I get thrown in there at practice. I just take what I can learn from the people who play point guard, because I haven’t played it since my sophomore year of high school. I’m learning more like how to come off screen and rolls from people who have been playing point guard their whole life. KSO: What do you think the ceiling for this team is? DJ: I feel like we can be Big 12 Champions and even go far in the tournament, even win the tournament, because we work hard everyday. This is just like having a job; if you don’t work you go home. Our coaching and training staff push us till we can’t go anymore, keeping us working everyday to get better. They are keeping us disciplined. They don’t want us doing anything bad off the court, because with them it’s not just basketball, it’s more than basketball, it’s about being a good person and being a student athlete. KSO: How do you act when a recruit is on a visit to K-State? DJ: When recruits come I just be myself and chill with them. I don’t try to pressure them, but you know you got to say a little something. Mainly I just tell them, ‘This your life, you got to pick the best situation for you.’ And then coach will tell me how much they like them, so I’ll tell them that ‘The coaches really want you here ,and it’s a good choice for you.’ KSO: What do you see out of Montavious and Antonio and how they will fit on this team? DJ: There’s a lot of minutes between them and the four. There’s really no other fours here, because Levi (Stockard) is really more like a five, and Mak (Mawein) is a five. As long as they just stay in the gym and work hard and show the coaches that they can learn and play defense, and just show the coaches that they are willing to work and do anything to win, then I think they will have great minutes to play.

KSO: What do you like most about Manhattan in your short time here? DJ: The people. Everyone down here is really family oriented and really cool. If you need help, the people will help. You need some help with directions, they’ll help you. I just like the people down here. KSO: What’s school like compared to high school? DJ: I wouldn’t say it’s hard, but it’s just a lot. In high school you just have to write a one page article, here you got to write a 4-5 page essay. But I like the tutors, because they help us get through it. KSO: How does Coach Michael Furlong’s role as the Director of Student-Athlete Development help you? DJ: It’s cool, because he makes sure were on top of all our things and makes sure were at all our tests and making sure were on top of our grades and going to whatever meeting we might have. KSO: What do you want to accomplish in your freshman year as a K-State Wildcat? DJ: Just to show I’m a true freshman that can play as a freshman. Whatever I need to do to win, I just want to win. I don’t really care about stats or anything, I just want to win.