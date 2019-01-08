OPINION: A must win... already?
If you looked at Kansas State's schedule before the start of the season and pegged a Jan. 9 home date with West Virginia as possibly the most important game of the season... Well, you're a smarter ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news