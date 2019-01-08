Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 09:03:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

OPINION: A must win... already?

Gmb5qvstddscgltrydry
Barry Brown and the Kansas State offense continues to struggle.
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

If you looked at Kansas State's schedule before the start of the season and pegged a Jan. 9 home date with West Virginia as possibly the most important game of the season... Well, you're a smarter ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}