COLLEGE STATION - Let's make one thing clear off the bat: There's nothing good for Kansas State about losing at Texas A&M. The Aggies entered the game on a three-game losing streak, 7-10 overall and a bunch a red-hot K-State team should have been able to handle. The Wildcats didn't do so, however, losing 65-53 at A&M's Reed arena, snapping a five-game winning streak. Losing is never good. Depending on how the Wildcats' season finishes, this could end up being a game that costs K-State a seed line in the NCAA Tournament, making this a bad loss. But, to be clear, that's all it is: One bad loss.

An ICE-cold shooting second half in College Station (8-of-34 for 23.5 percent) doomed the Wildcats after they had built a four-point halftime lead over the SEC's Aggies. We've seen poor shooting from the Wildcats before - even during stretches in five consecutive wins over West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech - but perhaps never quite this rough. And, that kind of poor offense has rarely happened while defensive lapses took place - like the kind of lapses Saturday that allowed a struggling Aggie offense to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field for the game. No, there's really nothing positive to take from this trip to Texas. There's still plenty of positive to take from the first 20 games of this season, however, if you'd like.



After 20 games (six played without Dean Wade), the Wildcats are 15-5. They're also 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference, tied with rival Kansas for first place in the league. The loss at A&M has, in theory, no impact on K-State's chances to win a conference title. I say, "in theory," because perhaps the loss puts K-State's focus back where it needs to be? Or, maybe it creates doubt again in the ability to shoot the basketball and lingers to another game. It's possible there's an indirect impact, good or bad, the rest of the way. We don't know that, however. We just know the Wildcats sit in the same enviable position in arguably the best basketball league in America they did before falling flat in Reed arena.