OPINION: Loss at A&M is a bad loss, but that's all it is
COLLEGE STATION - Let's make one thing clear off the bat: There's nothing good for Kansas State about losing at Texas A&M.
The Aggies entered the game on a three-game losing streak, 7-10 overall and a bunch a red-hot K-State team should have been able to handle. The Wildcats didn't do so, however, losing 65-53 at A&M's Reed arena, snapping a five-game winning streak.
Losing is never good. Depending on how the Wildcats' season finishes, this could end up being a game that costs K-State a seed line in the NCAA Tournament, making this a bad loss.
But, to be clear, that's all it is: One bad loss.
An ICE-cold shooting second half in College Station (8-of-34 for 23.5 percent) doomed the Wildcats after they had built a four-point halftime lead over the SEC's Aggies. We've seen poor shooting from the Wildcats before - even during stretches in five consecutive wins over West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech - but perhaps never quite this rough.
And, that kind of poor offense has rarely happened while defensive lapses took place - like the kind of lapses Saturday that allowed a struggling Aggie offense to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field for the game.
No, there's really nothing positive to take from this trip to Texas.
There's still plenty of positive to take from the first 20 games of this season, however, if you'd like.
After 20 games (six played without Dean Wade), the Wildcats are 15-5. They're also 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference, tied with rival Kansas for first place in the league.
The loss at A&M has, in theory, no impact on K-State's chances to win a conference title.
I say, "in theory," because perhaps the loss puts K-State's focus back where it needs to be? Or, maybe it creates doubt again in the ability to shoot the basketball and lingers to another game. It's possible there's an indirect impact, good or bad, the rest of the way.
We don't know that, however. We just know the Wildcats sit in the same enviable position in arguably the best basketball league in America they did before falling flat in Reed arena.
K-State Coach Bruce Weber was upset after the game. So were Cartier Diarra and Dean Wade, which can be seen in the videos above.
Yes, they put on professional faces for the camera, but behind closed doors Weber was fuming and the Wildcats were embarrassed by their effort.
Weber will give his team a couple of days off early this week (although many players told us they'd go in to shoot and watch film those days, anyway) to heal some bumps and bruises and to get a bit of a mental break from the grind of a college basketball season.
After that break K-State will get back together to head to Oklahoma State on Saturday to face a Cowboy group that just knocked off Frank Martin's South Carolina team in Stillwater.
If the Wildcats are able to get back on track, beat the Cowboys and set up a huge showdown with league co-leader Kansas the following Tuesday, this loss to A&M will end up feeling exactly like what it was: One bad loss in what, hopefully for K-State, ends up being a special season.