An official release from Kansas State today announced Dean Wade's status as "questionable" for the Big 12 Championship related to, "experiencing discomfort in his foot" after No. 18 K-State's 68-53 win over Oklahoma. The victory, in which Wade played 33 minutes on his way to scoring 11 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal, earned the Wildcats a Big 12 Conference Championship (shared with Texas Tech at 14-4 in league play) and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament in Kansas City. Wade was also honored with a second-straight First-Team All-Big 12 Selection on Sunday, making him the first Wildcat since Jacob Pullen to earn such recognition in consecutive seasons.

Grant Flanders/KSO

This has to feel all too familiar for Wildcat fans. Wade injured his foot in last year's Big 12 Tournament win over TCU and then missed the following contest against Kansas before being forced to sit out NCAA Tournament wins against Creighton and UMBC. Wade returned to the floor, briefly, and contributed to the Wildcats' 61-58 win over Kentucky in Atlanta to advance K-State to the Elite Eight. He was not available, however, in a loss to Loyala that left the Wildcats just one game short of the Final Four. It's also important to remember, however, how familiar - and painful - this has to be for Wade and his family. The former four-star recruit from St. John, Kansas, didn't get to participate anywhere near the level he wanted to last March. Watch his career recap video posted by K-State (Tweet included below). He seems extremely emotional talking about the Kentucky game, one he calls his greatest memory as a Wildcat (that probably changed last night) while not even giving himself an ounce of credit for participating in that game. K-State beat Kentucky by 3 points. Wade scored 4 that night.

"K-State was definitely the best decision I've made in my life... It's been an unbelievable journey." - Dean Wade #KStateMBB #EMAW pic.twitter.com/c5NLDjhjAN — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 7, 2019

The "will he or won't he" story with Wade dominated last March. In total transparency, I was a huge part of it. I stood outside of K-State's locker room in Charlotte for two hours to make certain I'd get a chance to ask Bruce Weber if Wade would play or not prior to a first-round game against Creighton. So, I'd be quite the hypocrite to tell you that you shouldn't be asking those questions right now and throughout K-State's march through March. That said, I'd hope that doesn't become the headline for the Wildcats the rest of this season. Wade wouldn't want it - I'm certain - and neither would his teammates, family or coaching staff. Don't get me wrong, the situation will be followed. By officially listing Wade as questionable (the, uh, word 'question' is in the title), it does invite more inquiries on the situation. It's going to happen, but maybe it doesn't have to be THE story this time around.