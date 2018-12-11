No matter what "side" you were on, you were most likely surprised by the reaction to Kansas State's hiring of Chris Klieman to replace Bill Snyder. If you're a member of the national media, you were shocked to see a chunk of K-State fans react with disdain for the hire of a coach you hold in high regard and fully believe will be successful in Manhattan. If you're a die-hard K-State fan who had convinced yourself (or been convinced) Klieman would be seen as a "bad" hire by media, the coaching community, existing players and potential recruits, you were probably surprised to see almost universal praise of the hire from those sources.

Listen to the call that made Chris Klieman Kansas State's new head coach #ThisIsAwesome https://t.co/Ym9RLQvJQX — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 11, 2018

Throughout this process I reminded fans they always had a right to their own opinion on any particular candidate, and that anybody hired for the position - anybody - would have flaws and questions that needed to be answered. That description certainly fits Klieman, one of the most successful coaches in FCS history but also somebody who's spent virtually his entire career on that level. Many fans believed, or convinced themselves, this should eliminate Klieman from contention, an opinion not shared by those making the decision, those who have played for Klieman, those who now will play for Klieman and those being recruited to Manhattan right now. Those facts aren't a push for me to get you to get behind the Klieman hire if you aren't for it. You STILL have a right to your own opinion, no matter what the reaction is from any source. However, I also think it's wise to admit to yourself the backlash you feared never took place, and far more sources than you expected have praised and shown great excitement for the Klieman hire.

Well one’s at the peak of his career and the other peaked a decade ago. https://t.co/P5NfGobbZH — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 11, 2018

Does the positive reaction from media, coaches, players and recruits mean Klieman will be successful in Manhattan? No, absolutely not. Nobody KNOWS how Klieman will do as K-State's new head coach. I don't know. You don't know. The rest of the media doesn't know. Shoot, Gene Taylor and Chris Klieman don't KNOW how this is going to work out. On the flip side, however, if you're somebody who believes you KNOW Klieman can't be successful in Manhattan, it's okay to admit to yourself what you thought you knew may have been influenced by fear, and the reality of the situation is one that may not look as bad as you expected.

I get all the reasons a lot of K-State fans are underwhelmed about Chris Klieman, but I keep coming back to this:



K-State has been about doing more with less, and Klieman has been doing more than K-State with less than K-State. https://t.co/fm5aiRCjlj — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) December 11, 2018

Klieman is now Kansas State's football coach. For better or worse, whatever your opinion is, nothing can be done about that at this point. If you want to choose not to support him, Taylor, or the Wildcat program, it's absolutely your right. If you choose to support Klieman, realizing he's never wronged you and is the coach of your favorite football team, that's also your right. Shoot, you even have the right to change your mind and be excited about the hire, even if you swore loudly you'd never do as much.

Klieman understands the importance of a strong cultural foundation. He was a huge part of a historical run in Fargo. Kansas State hired a winner and a terrific coach. Just ask the fine folks in Fargo... they’ll tell Kstate what it’s getting. https://t.co/JYTRteZ3qw — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) December 11, 2018

What's my opinion? I'm of the belief Taylor and K-State hired a good football coach. The difference between high level FCS and conferences like the Sun Belt - where popular candidates such as Seth Littrell and Neal Brown coach - is not large. And, while Littrell and Brown (two candidates I openly supported) have had a lot of success at that level, it's not remotely the same to what Klieman has done at a similar level of football. All things being equal, would I have hired Littrell or Brown instead? Honestly, yes, but the information I'd use to form my opinion would be incomplete. I don't know Littrell. I don't know Brown. I don't know Klieman. I don't know how their interviews went. I don't know how any potential negotiations went. I don't know who those in the search believed to truly be the best candidate (although, I'm told, the decision Klieman was the best candidate available was unanimous among Taylor, Bill Snyder, Richard Meyers and the search firm used), but I know it's who people far more informed than myself chose to offer the job.