OT Jalen Klemm commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has added a talented offensive linemen with great genes to their 2022 recruiting class. Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland offensive tackle Jalen Klemm , son of three-time Super Bowl champ and Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, announced his commitment to the Wildcats after taking his official visit to Manhattan last weekend.

"Kansas State is exactly what I was looking for," Klemm said. "Coming into the process, the main things I was looking for were development and an environment where football is important and matters every day. I think that Kansas State is exactly that.

"I've got a really good relationship with with the offensive line coach, coach Riley, and he's had a plan for me since day one," he said. "That's something I could really appreciate.

"They do a little bit of everything," said Klemm. "Going in there, you'll be running gap schemes, zone schemes, and a lot of stuff they run in the NFL. That's place where, if you want to play at the next level, you're going going to get a little bit of everything and be able to go into the league not blind and just knowing how to run one thing. I think what was really attractive to me.

"I took my official visit last weekend," he said. "Getting to be around the players and seeing how much they liked it was big. Everybody I talked to loved Manhattan, they loved their team, they their teammates and the coaches. That kind of sold it for me. Seeing how much it matters to the community too. Everywhere you looked there was purple and that was something I was looking for since day one."

On how his dad helped in the recruiting process: "He was giving me advice throughout the whole time, making sure I was going to schools and making sure that I was looking for the right things," Klemm said. "He definitely helped me out a lot for sure. He wanted to make sure that I liked the school and not just the coaches. Obviously I like coach Riley and coach Klieman a lot but college football is a crazy thing. Things can change any day so he wanted to make sure that I loved the school so that, if the coaches weren't there anymore, that I'd still be happy. Those were some of the biggest things he was telling me."