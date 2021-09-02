Over or under? K-State totals versus Stanford

K-STATE POINTS: 28.5

DREW: OVER

Stanford''s defense was not very good last season. The Cardinal defense allowed 31.7 points per game a year ago and the fewest amount of points they allowed was 23. They are also replacing their leading tackler and best pass rusher from a year ago. To add onto that, the strength for Kansas State this season will be its offense. DEREK: OVER

28.5 probably seems low, but there won't be a ton of possessions in the contest. Neither team operates at a fast pace. K-State probably eclipses the mark but not by much.

TYRONE HOWELL CATCHES 2.5

DG: OVER

I'm buying the hype on Tyrone Howell and believe he will play the second or third-most snaps of any receiver. We've heard how reliable that he is when the ball is thrown his way, and it would not surprise me if he received a handful of targets and made the most of his opportunities. DY: UNDER

That's a solid line. Under is probably the appropriate play on it until we see something out of him. That's nothing against Howell, but he probably hasn't had enough time to even comprehend half of the playbook just yet. Look at his season arc at Hutchinson Community College. This is obviously a different stage, a different offense, a different quarterback and a different coaching staff, but something tells me he will need to be eased into the package.

TURNOVERS FORCED BY THE WILDCATS: .5

DG: OVER

Stanford is breaking in two different quarterbacks and neither have a ton of game experience. That can lead to turnovers early in one's career. The Wildcats were forcing turnovers at a pretty high clip before the wheels came off last season. With an improved secondary, Kansas State can nab an interception against one of the new Cardinal signal-callers. DY: OVER

It's going to be a young quarterback under center. There may not be many chances, since they won't throw it a ton, but a fumble isn't out of the cards, either.

Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State Athletics)

DEUCE VAUGHN SCRIMMAGE YARDS: 145.5