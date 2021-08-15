Over or under: Setting some Kansas State totals

With just three weeks left until the season starts, betting lines are starting to become more prevalent across the country. With that, KSO has made their own over/unders for the season on wins and other stats.

Chris Klieman (Associated Press)

WINS: 5.5

DREW: OVER

The line is straight out of Las Vegas where the experts have put the total at 5.5 wins this season. I really like the over here as I think that Kansas State will go 8-4. It is hard for me to not think the Wildcats will at least make a bowl game this year with a sixth-year starting quarterback in Skylar Thompson, along with a veteran offensive line and almost all of the skill position players back on offense. I would have the wins as Stanford, Southern Illinois, Nevada, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor. DEREK: OVER

It's been beat to death, but K-State still found a way to win four last year when everything that could go wrong did go wrong. To not think they can find two more wins with a better team, when they were about two plays from six wins last year, seems foolish.

Skylar Thompson (AP)

PASSING YARDS FOR SKYLAR THOMPSON: 2600

DG: OVER

In 2019, Thompson threw for 2,315 yards with a receiver room that was largely inconsistent and the leading receiver only had 579 yards for the entire year. He had 626 yards last season after only finishing nine quarters over the course of the season. He should have a more dynamic receiver room this year with Malik Knowles having another year of experience, Deuce Vaughn back and a potential breakout candidate in Tyrone Howell. DY: UNDER

I just think that they are really going to lean on teams with their offensive line in the second half to close games out and take the air out of the ball and limit possessions. They can also afford to do that this time because they have three quality running backs and an experienced offensive line that they consider the strength of the team.

Courtney Messingham (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

POINTS PER GAME THIS SEASON: 30.5

DG: OVER

It's tough, as Kansas State averaged 29.6 points per game in 2019 and 26.6 points per game in 2020. I think they could potentially average 31 points per game this year with all of the experience that returns on that side of the ball, and it is pretty likely that the Wildcats grab a special teams touchdown or two this season to help the points per game total as well. DY: OVER

I don't think it is all that tough. This is the best offense that Courtney Messingham has assembled since being in Manhattan and they were just under 30 points per game two years ago.

Deuce Vaughn (USA Today)

DEUCE VAUGHN SCRIMMAGE YARDS: 1500

DG: UNDER

Vaughn's total is my first under. I think there are too many guys that could receive touches this season for Vaughn to push 1,500 scrimmage yards. In just 10 games a year ago, he had a little over a thousand. It was the K-State freshman record. I think he could end the season around 1,150. DY: UNDER

Deuce Vaughn is a great talent but that's asking a lot out of the second-year player. Since they do have a sixth-year senior at quarterback and other backs that they trust to provide a punch, I think he'll fall short. I still believe he can be a better player this season, but perhaps the numbers may not reflect it. He'll have two more games, but that won't be enough.

Phillip Brooks

SPECIAL TEAMS/DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS: 4.5