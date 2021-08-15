Over or under: Setting some Kansas State totals
With just three weeks left until the season starts, betting lines are starting to become more prevalent across the country.
With that, KSO has made their own over/unders for the season on wins and other stats.
WINS: 5.5
DREW: OVER
The line is straight out of Las Vegas where the experts have put the total at 5.5 wins this season. I really like the over here as I think that Kansas State will go 8-4. It is hard for me to not think the Wildcats will at least make a bowl game this year with a sixth-year starting quarterback in Skylar Thompson, along with a veteran offensive line and almost all of the skill position players back on offense. I would have the wins as Stanford, Southern Illinois, Nevada, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor.
DEREK: OVER
It's been beat to death, but K-State still found a way to win four last year when everything that could go wrong did go wrong. To not think they can find two more wins with a better team, when they were about two plays from six wins last year, seems foolish.
PASSING YARDS FOR SKYLAR THOMPSON: 2600
DG: OVER
In 2019, Thompson threw for 2,315 yards with a receiver room that was largely inconsistent and the leading receiver only had 579 yards for the entire year. He had 626 yards last season after only finishing nine quarters over the course of the season. He should have a more dynamic receiver room this year with Malik Knowles having another year of experience, Deuce Vaughn back and a potential breakout candidate in Tyrone Howell.
DY: UNDER
I just think that they are really going to lean on teams with their offensive line in the second half to close games out and take the air out of the ball and limit possessions. They can also afford to do that this time because they have three quality running backs and an experienced offensive line that they consider the strength of the team.
POINTS PER GAME THIS SEASON: 30.5
DG: OVER
It's tough, as Kansas State averaged 29.6 points per game in 2019 and 26.6 points per game in 2020. I think they could potentially average 31 points per game this year with all of the experience that returns on that side of the ball, and it is pretty likely that the Wildcats grab a special teams touchdown or two this season to help the points per game total as well.
DY: OVER
I don't think it is all that tough. This is the best offense that Courtney Messingham has assembled since being in Manhattan and they were just under 30 points per game two years ago.
DEUCE VAUGHN SCRIMMAGE YARDS: 1500
DG: UNDER
Vaughn's total is my first under. I think there are too many guys that could receive touches this season for Vaughn to push 1,500 scrimmage yards. In just 10 games a year ago, he had a little over a thousand. It was the K-State freshman record. I think he could end the season around 1,150.
DY: UNDER
Deuce Vaughn is a great talent but that's asking a lot out of the second-year player. Since they do have a sixth-year senior at quarterback and other backs that they trust to provide a punch, I think he'll fall short. I still believe he can be a better player this season, but perhaps the numbers may not reflect it. He'll have two more games, but that won't be enough.
SPECIAL TEAMS/DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS: 4.5
DG: UNDER
I think this will be close. K-State had four non-offensive touchdowns last year, and in 2019, they had five. Traditionally, Kansas State is one of the best schools in the nation at scoring non-offensive touchdowns. My guess is they find four.
DY: UNDER
Whoa, that's way too high, in my opinion. I'm not sure they have enough playmakers on the defensive side of the ball this season to even count on one defensive score. Those are more rare than folks think and that side of the ball is void of players that have shown that they can make the same kind of plays that we sometimes saw from Wyatt Hubert, Elijah Sullivan or AJ Parker. Justin Gardner did get one last year but that was also the poorest ball I've ever seen throw in college football.