Over or under? Totals for Kansas State vs LSU
LSU PASSING YARDS: 230.5
DREW: UNDER
The LSU quarterback situation leading up to the Texas Bowl is a mess. Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, Myles Brennan is hurt and won't play against Kansas State and Garrett Nussmeier is at the redshirt limit and likely won't be used. That leaves walk-on quarterbacks or LSU going Wildcat the entire game, which leads me to taking the under.
DEREK YOUNG: UNDER
Definitely under. It sounds like the plan may be to use a wide receiver at quarterback against K-State.
KANSAS STATE RUNNING BACKS NOT NAMED DEUCE VAUGHN WITH A CARRY: 1
DG: OVER
It may be a little optimistic and hopeful to say over, but a push is the most likely outcome. Jordan Schippers has been listed as the backup running back behind Deuce Vaughn for the Texas Bowl after Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright both transferred.
Behind him are true freshmen DJ Giddens and Devrin Weathers. I would lean to say that we just see Schippers receive carries, but there's a chance that we see Giddens log a touch on Tuesday as well.
DY: OVER
Bowl games are also good times to see what is in the stable. With Ervin and Wright both gone, they may use it as a chance to give DJ Giddens a few touches. It would surprise me if Schippers didn't grab at least one.
DEUCE VAUGHN TOUCHES: 22.5
DG: OVER
Speaking of Vaughn, I'll take over 22.5 touches for him in the Texas Bowl. It seems like the perfect scenario for him to have a high-volume game with the running back room being depleted. Kansas State has been at its best when Vaughn has 22-25 touches. It is an easy over for me.
DY: OVER
22.5 is actually a lot, but I think over would be accurate.
DANIEL GREEN TACKLES: 7
DG: OVER
I don't love the over, but LSU will have a script that could lead to a high volume of tackles from Green. If they run the ball a lot like I expect, Green could have a big day with tackle numbers.
DY: OVER
I'd imagine there will be a ton of opportunities for him because the Tigers will have to keep it on the ground quite a bit.
PHILLIP BROOKS CATCHES: 2.5
DG: OVER
Phillip Brooks was the most consistent receiver this season and totaled 38 catches for 474 yards. He has been the outlet receiver for most of the year and has found himself open often. He can get three or four catches against LSU.
DY: OVER
Typically, he has been the most reliable receiver for K-State, and I wouldn't expect that to change much in Houston. Also, there won't be Tyrone Howell to spread the ball around to, either. Over is the pick.