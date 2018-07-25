Kansas State certainly has its faults on the recruiting trail, and we have been willing to outline those. Some include a general lack of emphasis in comparison to other aspects of the program and an unwillingness to devote time at certain points of the calendar year - particularly during the season.



However, we have also pointed out the vast number of areas that the program excels in, as well. Some of those include game-planning, player development, emphasis on special teams resulting in regularly elite results, stability and the routines it is able to create for its players.



There are also strengths K-State possess on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats are exceptional at assembling a roster of players that lends itself to their playing style. Similar to programs such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan State, TCU and Minnesota (under Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys), K-State recognizes how important fit can be to a program and its success. K-State typically understands itself and rarely forces square pegs into round holes. Those schools (other than perhaps Minnesota) have recruited a bit better than the Wildcats, at least according to the rankings. They also perform better than their recruiting rankings suggest, like K-State, and a lot of that is due to having a great grasp on what players fit for them. Some of that also derives from the K-State coaching staff’s ability to identify, uncover and properly evaluate some hidden talent, especially in its own back yard. It’s something the Wildcats have hung their hat on, and it has allowed them to be as successful as they have been, especially in Bill Snyder’s second term as head coach. Like any program, however, they don't always get it right. Oklahoma starting offensive lineman Ben Powers is a perfect example of that. And, unfortunately, he harbors some ill will towards them for that. “Out of high school, they did not even want me to walk on there,” Powers said at Big 12 Media Days. “You know their great walk-on program? Not even that. They wanted me (when I was at Butler), and I did not want anything to do with them. If they didn’t want me four months previously, why would they want me now? "Look, you go from August when I got to Butler, and then you go to December, what changed? Not much. Not a whole lot.”

Powers was one of the representatives for Oklahoma in Frisco, will be a multi-year starter for the Sooners and should contend for postseason honors, paving way for a possible career in the NFL. He’s indeed someone the Wildcats could have used, so it was a miss. And, to be clear, Kansas State certainly wanted him after his four months at Butler, having offered him a scholarship. Some contention - and some deeper investigating - may suggest Kansas State would have brought Powers in as a walk-on, though going the junior college route was a better option at the time for the young lineman. It is very rare for K-State to not be able to unearth and uncover the hidden talent in the Sunflower State, even if it is as a preferred walk-on. A list of former Kansas State walk-ons, from the state of Kansas, who would go on to start is lengthy.

-DE Ian Campbell (Three-time All-Big 12, 2006 All-American) -WR/QB Kody Cook -WR Daniel Gonzalez -DB Andrew Erker -OL B.J. Finney (Four-time All-Big 12, 2014 All-American, 2014 Big 12 OL of the Year) -P D.J. Fulhage -DT Will Geary (Three-time All-Big 12, 2017 All-American) -QB Joe Hubener OL Matt Kleinsorge -DB Jon McGraw (2001 All-Big 12) -DB Jarard Milo

-DE Ryan Mueller (Two-time All-Big 12, 2013 All-American, 2013 Big 12 DL of the Year) -WR Jordy Nelson (2007 All-American)

-DB Sean Newlan -LB Marcus Perry

-P Tim Reyer (2007 All-Big 12) -OL Logan Robinson -DB Dylan Schellenberg -WR Dalton Schoen -DE Blake Seiler -K Jeff Snodgrass (2006 All-Big 12) -P Sean Snyder (Consensus All-American) -LB Trent Tanking (2017 All-Big 12) -LB Jonathan Truman (2014 All-Big 12) -DB Marcus Watts (Two-time All-Big 12) -DE Jordan Voelker -P Nick Walsh (Two-time All-Big 12)

For those counting at home, that is 27 players from Kansas high schools that walked on in Manhattan but eventually worked their way all the way up to the point where they started at least one game in their career. In many cases it was more than that, judging by all the postseason honors also claimed. On top of that, the total number of walk-ons to start at least one game at Kansas State is actually 37. It’s hard to completely buy into what Powers said when looking at those numbers. He’s one of the few that left the state without an offer or opportunity at Kansas State (if you believe that) who also went on to make the Wildcats pay for it. Now, obviously there have been plenty over the past several years that have had K-State opportunities, or an offer, but still elected to leave for programs elsewhere. Some recent examples of that are Wichita defensive end Xavier Kelly, Derby tight end Deandre Goolsby, Olathe athlete Isaiah Simmons, offensive linemen A.J. Harris, Christian Gaylord, Teven Jenkins and Braden Smith, linebacker Jimmie Swain and defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Amani Bledsoe.

Landing a good amount of those prospects could have made a difference for the Wildcats. In fact, Fox Sports’ Brady Quinn even acknowledged the gap between Kansas State and others in the Big 12. “This season will probably be about what you’d expect,” he said. "It’s just how people view Kansas State. It should be a typical year for them. And it probably has more to do with recruiting than anything else.” Many of those prospects did give K-State a fair crack, though. Goolsby did because of his family ties to the program. Harris and Gaylord did show interest early. K-State just fell short for the trio of Swain, Jenkins and Loudermilk while Bledsoe checked out about everyone in his recruitment that offered. Still to this day, Bledsoe is a great admirer of Kansas State and Bill Snyder. “It was a very humbling experience for me to be able to visit a guy like coach Snyder,” he shared. “We all know what he’s done in the past. He’s coached guys like the Stoops brothers and coached with them. It was a very humbling experience to visit there, to meet him and everything. It’s just the fact of who he is, what he’s accomplished in the past and how he’s an icon for college football.”