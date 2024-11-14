Pair of JUCO recruits set to officially visit Kansas State this weekend

(Photo by Kelton Mickell/X)

Although Kansas State already has 19 players committed in their 2025 recruiting class, the Wildcats are still looking to add to next season's roster. On Saturday, the Wildcats will welcome a pair of junior college recruits on campus for official visits during K-State's game against Arizona State. Defensive tackle Kelten Mickell and wide receiver Jemyri Davis announced on social media that they plan to take official visits this weekend. They mark the first junior colleges with confirmed interest in the 2025 class. In 2024, the Wildcats added defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, linebacker Kaden McMahan, and safety Dante Thomas from junior college.

Kelten Mickell

Kelten Mickell was previously committed to Liberty until August before re-opening his recruitment following interest from multiple Power 4 programs. The Ellisville (Miss.) Jones College defensive tackle is considered the top JUCO recruit in the country by Rivals.com and has earned a four-star rating. Since re-opening his recruit, Mickell has taken official visits to South Carolina, Utah State, and K-State. Tennessee, North Texas, Memphis, and TCU are among the recent schools to offer Mickell. Mickell impressed for Jones College, recording 32 total tackles, including 4.0 for a loss and one sack in eight games. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle has also forced a fumble and blocked a kick. Mickell earned All-MACCC first-team honors with Jones College in 2023. Defensive tackle has been a need for K-State dating back to last season. Alongside their addition of Alcorn-Crowder, the Wildcats were involved with multiple players in the transfer portal but failed to land any of them. The Wildcats also offered multiple defensive tackles in the class of 2025 but have gained much momentum in any of those offers. Although Damian Ilalio still has eligibility, the Wildcats will lose Uso Seumalo, who has been a staple at defensive tackle for multiple seasons. Mickell's potential addition would help add playable depth, but the Wildcats may look to add one more defensive tackle via the transfer portal.

Jemyri Davis