Kansas State has landed tight end Will Swanson from La Vista South High School in Papillion, Nebraska. The newest pledge visited Manhattan on Tuesday, and that is when and where he committed to head coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.

K-State extended a scholarship to Swanson after his impressive performance at camp on June 2. From that point, he's been recruited very aggressively by offensive coordinator and tight end coach Courtney Messingham, recruiting director Taylor Braet, offensive line coach Conor Riley and Klieman.

It is probably the second pick-up at the position for the class. The first was Cody Stufflbean of McPherson. Stufflebean could also play some defensive end, but tight end seems to be the plan for him as well.