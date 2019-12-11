News More News
PFF Perspective: Wide Receiver

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
We continue breaking down the production of the Kansas State roster - with the help of PFF - moving on to the wide receiver position.

Kansas State senior wide receiver Dalton Schoen
Kansas State senior wide receiver Dalton Schoen (Getty Images)
Kansas State WR 2019 PFF Scores
PLAYER SNAPS GRADE

Dalton Schoen

613

68.2

Malik Knowles

331

68.5

Joshua Youngblood

290

62.1

Chabastin Taylor

235

60.5

Wykeen Gill

220

65.6

Phillip Brooks

155

87.6

Landry Weber

134

66.9
Freshmen Seth Porter (18), Chris Herron (15) and Keenan Garber (7) had too few snaps to accurately grade.
