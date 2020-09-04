KSO was in Goddard, Kansas on Thursday night to watch Eisenhower High host Hays High. Hays edged out a victory by a score of 19-10.

As can be expected, there was some rust that needed knocked off and that lead to some sloppy football at times. With all that being said, it is great to have football back in the Sunflower State.

Of course, we had our eyes set on the three prospects from Hays that have drawn heavy recruiting attention.

Photos of Kansas State linebacker commit Gaven Haselhorst and 2022 targets Jaren Kanak and Gavin Meyers can be found below.