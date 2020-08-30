KSO was on hand for high school football in Bismarck, North Dakota on Saturday night to see Kansas State offensive line commit Andrew Leingang.

Leingang's team, Century High, edged out Legacy High 37-29 to begin the season 1-0.

He played offensive tackle and the defensive line in the winning effort. More coverage will be on the way from his performance. For now, check out the photo gallery of the future Wildcat offensive lineman in the photo gallery assembled by Grant Flanders.