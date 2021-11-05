Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 10
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 41-13
FAN: 34-20
DY: 33-21
Drew: 32-22
Flando: 28-26
KANSAS STATE AT KANSAS
DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M
DY: TEXAS A&M
NELLY: AUBURN
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: AUBURN
WAKE FOREST AT NORTH CAROLINA
DY: NORTH CAROLINA
NELLY: NORTH CAROLINA
FLANDO: NORTH CAROLINA
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST
TEXAS AT IOWA STATE
DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: IOWA STATE
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE
MICHIGAN STATE AT PURDUE
DY: PURDUE
NELLY: MICHIGAN STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: PURDUE
DREW: MICHIGAN STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE AT WEST VIRGINIA
DY: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA STATE
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA STATE
DREW: OKLAHOMA STATE