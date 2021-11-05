 Kansas State Wildcats football
Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week 10

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 41-13
FAN: 34-20
DY: 33-21
Drew: 32-22
Flando: 28-26

Keenan Garber
Keenan Garber (Getty)

KANSAS STATE AT KANSAS

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M

DY: TEXAS A&M
NELLY: AUBURN
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: TEXAS A&M
DREW: AUBURN

Mack Brown
Mack Brown (AP Photo)

WAKE FOREST AT NORTH CAROLINA

DY: NORTH CAROLINA
NELLY: NORTH CAROLINA
FLANDO: NORTH CAROLINA
FAN: WAKE FOREST
DREW: WAKE FOREST

TEXAS AT IOWA STATE

DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: IOWA STATE
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE

Payton Thorne
Payton Thorne (USA TODAY Sports Images)

MICHIGAN STATE AT PURDUE

DY: PURDUE
NELLY: MICHIGAN STATE
FLANDO: MICHIGAN STATE
FAN: PURDUE
DREW: MICHIGAN STATE

OKLAHOMA STATE AT WEST VIRGINIA

DY: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA STATE
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA STATE
FAN: OKLAHOMA STATE
DREW: OKLAHOMA STATE

