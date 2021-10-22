 Kansas State Wildcats football
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-22 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week eight

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 32-10
FAN: 27-15
DY: 25-17
Drew: 25-17
Flando: 20-22

KANSAS STATE AT TEXAS TECH

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

OKLAHOMA STATE AT IOWA STATE

DY: IOWA STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: IOWA STATE
FAN: IOWA STATE
DREW: IOWA STATE

OREGON AT UCLA

DY: OREGON
NELLY: OREGON
FLANDO: UCLA
FAN: OREGON
DREW: OREGON

CLEMSON AT PITTSBURGH

DY: CLEMSON
NELLY: CLEMSON
FLANDO: CLEMSON
FAN: CLEMSON
DREW: PITTSBURGH

WEST VIRGINIA AT TCU

DY: TCU
NELLY: TCU
FLANDO: TCU
FAN: TCU
DREW: TCU

WISCONSIN AT PURDUE

DY: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
FAN: PURDUE
DREW: PURDUE

