 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week one
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week one

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

NORTH CAROLINA VS VIRGINIA TECH

DREW: NORTH CAROLINA
DY: NORTH CAROLINA
FAN: NORTH CAROLINA
FLANDO: VIRGINIA TECH
NELLY: VIRGINIA TECH

PENN STATE VS WISCONSIN

DREW: WISCONSIN
DY: WISCONSIN
FAN: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN

Former Kansas City star Graham Mertz
Former Kansas City star Graham Mertz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

STANFORD VS KANSAS STATE

DREW: KANSAS STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE

WEST VIRGINIA VS MARYLAND

DREW: WEST VIRGINIA
DY: MARYLAND
FAN: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA

LOUISIANA VS TEXAS

DREW: LOUISIANA
DY: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
FLANDO: LOUISIANA
NELLY: TEXAS

Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney (USA TODAY)

GEORGIA VS CLEMSON

DREW: CLEMSON
DY: GEORGIA
FAN: CLEMSON
FLANDO: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA

{{ article.author_name }}