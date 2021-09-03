Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week one
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
NORTH CAROLINA VS VIRGINIA TECH
DREW: NORTH CAROLINA
DY: NORTH CAROLINA
FAN: NORTH CAROLINA
FLANDO: VIRGINIA TECH
NELLY: VIRGINIA TECH
PENN STATE VS WISCONSIN
DREW: WISCONSIN
DY: WISCONSIN
FAN: WISCONSIN
FLANDO: WISCONSIN
NELLY: WISCONSIN
STANFORD VS KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE
DY: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
WEST VIRGINIA VS MARYLAND
DREW: WEST VIRGINIA
DY: MARYLAND
FAN: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA
LOUISIANA VS TEXAS
DREW: LOUISIANA
DY: TEXAS
FAN: TEXAS
FLANDO: LOUISIANA
NELLY: TEXAS
GEORGIA VS CLEMSON
DREW: CLEMSON
DY: GEORGIA
FAN: CLEMSON
FLANDO: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA