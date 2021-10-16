 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week seven
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-16 09:00:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week seven

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 27-9
FAN: 23-13
DY: 21-15
Drew: 20-16
Flando: 17-19

Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson (USA Today)

OKLAHOMA STATE AT TEXAS

DY: OKLAHOMA STATE
NELLY: TEXAS
FLANDO: TEXAS
FAN: OKLAHOMA STATE
DREW: OKLAHOMA STATE

BYU AT BAYLOR

DY: BYU
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: BYU
FAN: BYU
DREW: BAYLOR

IOWA STATE AT KANSAS STATE

DY: KANSAS STATE
NELLY: IOWA STATE
FLANDO: KANSAS STATE
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: KANSAS STATE

KENTUCKY AT GEORGIA

DY: GEORGIA
NELLY: GEORGIA
FLANDO: GEORGIA
FAN: GEORGIA
DREW: GEORGIA

Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UCF AT CINCINNATI

DY: CINCINNATI
NELLY: CINCINNATI
FLANDO: CINCINNATI
FAN: CINCINNATI
DREW: CINCINNATI

TCU AT OKLAHOMA

DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}