Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week six
For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.
It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.
Good luck!
RECORDS
NELLY: 21-9
FAN: 18-12
DY: 16-14
Drew: 15-15
Flando: 13-17
OKLAHOMA VS TEXAS
DY: OKLAHOMA
NELLY: OKLAHOMA
FLANDO: OKLAHOMA
FAN: OKLAHOMA
DREW: OKLAHOMA
PENN STATE VS IOWA
DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: IOWA
FLANDO: PENN STATE
FAN: IOWA
DREW: IOWA
STANFORD VS ARIZONA STATE
DY: ARIZONA STATE
NELLY: ARIZONA STATE
FLANDO: ARIZONA STATE
FAN: STANFORD
DREW: ARIZONA STATE
ARKANSAS VS OLE MISS
DY: OLE MISS
NELLY: OLE MISS
FLANDO: OLE MISS
FAN: OLE MISS
DREW: ARKANSAS
TCU VS TEXAS TECH
DY: TCU
NELLY: TCU
FLANDO: TEXAS TECH
FAN: TCU
DREW: TCU
WEST VIRGINIA VS BAYLOR
DY: BAYLOR
NELLY: BAYLOR
FLANDO: BAYLOR
FAN: BAYLOR
DREW: BAYLOR