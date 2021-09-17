 KStateOnline - Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-17 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pick Six: KSO staff predicts some winners in week three

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

For the entire season, the KSO staff will predict the outcome of six selected games for that week. We'll keep our records and continue to tally them. If users want in, we'll keep a record of their success (or lack thereof) too, and see how it compares with KSO staff.

It'll include the Kansas State game and some Big 12 games some weeks, but not every single one, as we will attempt to pick six that will likely be close or command different answers.

Good luck!

RECORDS

NELLY: 9-3
DY: 6-6
FAN: 7-5
FLANDO: 5-7
DREW: 5-7

NEVADA AT KANSAS STATE

DY: NEVADA
NELLY: KANSAS STATE
FLANDO: NEVADA
FAN: KANSAS STATE
DREW: NEVADA

ALABAMA AT FLORIDA

DY: ALABAMA
NELLY: ALABAMA
FLANDO: ALABAMA
FAN: ALABAMA
DREW: ALABAMA

AUBURN AT PENN STATE

DY: PENN STATE
NELLY: PENN STATE
FLANDO: AUBURN
FAN: PENN STATE
DREW: PENN STATE

James Franklin
James Franklin (USA Today Sports Images)

OKLAHOMA STATE AT BOISE STATE

DY: BOISE STATE
NELLY: BOISE STATE
FLANDO: BOISE STATE
FAN: BOISE STATE
DREW: BOISE STATE

VIRGINIA TECH AT WEST VIRGINIA

DY: WEST VIRGINIA
NELLY: WEST VIRGINIA
FLANDO: VIRGINIA TECH
FAN: VIRGINIA TECH
DREW: VIRGINIA TECH

Neal Brown
Neal Brown (WVSports.com)

ARIZONA STATE AT BYU

DY: ARIZONA STATE
NELLY: BYU
FLANDO: ARIZONA STATE
FAN: BYU
DREW: BYU

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}