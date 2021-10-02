Players of the game: K-State falls short at home to Sooners

OFFENSIVE MVP: Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson looked unaffected by the big brace on his knee and first start since being helped off the field three weeks ago with an apparent injury. He threw the ball with accuracy and conviction. The only difference was, instead of running the ball for first downs, he could be found dumping the ball off or zipping a pass through tight windows to move the chains. Chris Klieman asked him to convert multiple third and fourth downs, and Thompson was almost perfect. Landry Weber and Deuce Vaughn also deserve to be mentioned. Weber was a reliable target for Thompson and completed a touchdown reception late in the game. Vaughn was held to pedestrian numbers on the ground for the second straight contest, but he did make up for it with over 100 yards receiving and a score.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Julius Brents

Even cornerback Julius Brents was guilty of poor tackling against Oklahoma, but he did have one of only two big defensive plays for the Wildcats in the contest when he intercepted a Spencer Rattler pass in the third quarter. The other positive came on the first Oklahoma drive and was more the fault of Lincoln Riley and the Sooners for his decision to insert the backup quarterback into the game at the one-yard line only to fumble the snap and result in three points instead of seven. Overall, the defense really struggled against the Sooners and allowed them to play a care-free game on that end. The tackling ability and coverage has been declining since Big 12 action arrived. If another player deserves to be recognized, it was probably for the havoc plays in the backfield from Timmy Horne.

Malik Knowles (Drew Galloway)

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Malik Knowles