Players of the game: Kansas State cruises past the Jayhawks 35-10

Deuce Vaughn has already had an outstanding season thus far, and he kept on rolling in Lawrence with his best showing of the year, yet. He totaled over 200 yards from the line of scrimmage in just over two quarters of play.

He finished the game with three rushing scores, including an 80-yard scamper in the third quarter. Vaughn finished the game with an alarming 14 yards per carry,162 yards on the ground and five receptions for 60 yards and a total of 222 all-purpose yards.

It is Vaughn's first 200-plus yard game from scrimmage of his career. It is his second game with over 200 all-purpose yards, dating back to the final game of last season against Texas when he compiled 52 extra yards in the return game.

Kansas State took whatever they wanted on the ground. Even backup Joe Ervin popped off big chunks almost every time he touched it. He also grabbed the first reception of his career.

Malik Knowles had his best game of the season. He made a really difficult catch on the first drive and followed it up the the next possession with a 68-yard touchdown reception that was put on the money by Skylar Thompson.

That score was easily Thompson's best throw of the day. He did failed to lead receivers accurately on a few occasions and made a 'would be' touchdown pass to Samuel Wheeler a touch too difficult.

He spread the ball around effectively to 12 different pass-catchers,, though.

Kade Warner deserves some recognition, too. He proved that he is a tough customer once again by picking up two key third down conversions and nearly picking up a third and 15 in the second quarter. He catches the ball and he doesn't go down easy.