Players of the game: Kansas State crushes TCU 31-12
OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn
It was more of a dominating performance on the defensive side of the ball for Kansas State, and another stagnant third quarter from the offensive side. The good news is they put up 21 points in the first half and the defense kept TCU from ever threatening.
Deuce Vaughn had a bulk of the production. He picked up over 100 yards from scrimmage before the half and finished the game with 165. Combine that with his two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground, he's the easy choice here for offensive MVP.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe deserves to be mentioned, too. He had a 73-yard touchdown reception that was capped with a nasty stiff arm to ensure a score at the very beginning of the fourth quarter.
DEFENSIVE MVP: Felix Anudike-Uzomah
We witnessed an unreal performance from Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
He entered the game second in the Big 12 in sacks with six. He matched his season total on Saturday against TCU. That was a Kansas State record and tied the NCAA record. Anudike-Uzomah also leads the country in sacks with 12.
That happens to also be the all-time single-season record for K-State. Remember, there's still four games remaining, possibly five.
Double teams barely deter him. Holding him is the offensive line's best bet and even that sometimes doesn't stop him. He's powerful, elusive and fast for his build. He may just be scratching the surface of his potential.
He's dynamic. He's great with his hand usage and has a repertoire of pass-rushing moves that could allow him to unlock even more in his arsenal and allow him to continue to be unstoppable.
There's no way to put it lightly. Anudike-Uzomah may be the best defensive lineman in the Big 12, and if he continues to be a playmaker, defensive player of the year in the league could be his for the taking.
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Chris Tennet
Not a lot happened in the special teams department. True freshman Chris Tennant from Mill Valley, Kansas knocked in all four of his extra point tries and hit his only field goal try from 41 yards away, so we will give him the honors.