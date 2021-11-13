Players of the game: Kansas State defeat West Virginia 34-17

On a day where Skylar Thompson and the offensive line were a bit inconsistent, Deuce Vaughn still found his way to another 100-yard performance on the ground and a touchdown against West Virginia.

With that said about Thompson, he did have one incredible pass on a fourth and long in the fourth quarter with the game still in doubt. It was the perfect touch and placement to Samuel Wheeler for a 35-yard strike and probably the most important play of the game.

We could give Wheeler the MVP based on that completion and his four-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. However, Vaughn exploding for another 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground was too difficult to ignore.

He was the most consistent player for Kansas State.

His back-up Joe Ervin also ran the ball hard on his five attempts, that included a really impressive 22-yard run in the first quarter.

And for the record, DY would have chosen Thompson or Wheeler, based on the timeliness and magnitude of the plays that they did make late in the contest.