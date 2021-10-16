Players of the game: Kansas State falls in Farmageddon

Nothing went well on either side of the football for Kansas State. It isn't easy picking the most valuable players when given how they looked tonight.

Deuce Vaughn was held in check for the most part. Even Joe Ervin didn't have a career game, but his eight yards per carry was impressive against a defense that didn't give up a lot of positive plays to the Wildcats.

Skylar Thompson looked a lot different against Iowa State's front than Oklahoma's only two weeks ago. The coaching staff did elect to run Thompson some, something I didn't expect to see a lick of considering the brace on his leg.

Thompson did find Malik Knowles late in the fourth quarter, which was an extremely impressive effort to bring down the deflected pass on the boundary of the end zone. Their misconnection earlier in the game that resulted in Thompson's lone interception stings.