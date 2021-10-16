Players of the game: Kansas State falls in Farmageddon
OFFENSIVE MVP: Joe Ervin
Nothing went well on either side of the football for Kansas State. It isn't easy picking the most valuable players when given how they looked tonight.
Deuce Vaughn was held in check for the most part. Even Joe Ervin didn't have a career game, but his eight yards per carry was impressive against a defense that didn't give up a lot of positive plays to the Wildcats.
Skylar Thompson looked a lot different against Iowa State's front than Oklahoma's only two weeks ago. The coaching staff did elect to run Thompson some, something I didn't expect to see a lick of considering the brace on his leg.
Thompson did find Malik Knowles late in the fourth quarter, which was an extremely impressive effort to bring down the deflected pass on the boundary of the end zone. Their misconnection earlier in the game that resulted in Thompson's lone interception stings.
DEFENSIVE MVP: Felix Anudike
It was easily the worst defensive performance of the season for K-State, and that is saying something. Though they did force two punts against Iowa State and didn't force Oklahoma to punt at all.
There isn't one area of the field that didn't break down and let the Cyclones claim whatever they wanted. Brock Purdy even missed a few wide open options streaking down the field. But Breece Hall went for over 200 yards on the ground.
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah did get one tackle for loss and was the only impressive guy on a side of the ball that looked helpless at times. The defense is lucky they gave up just 33 points.
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Malik Knowles
Malik Knowles only had three kick returns on the night and was impressive on all three, returning one for 30 yards, another for 32 yards and the last for 23 yards. Ty Zentner did average 51 yards a punt on three punts.
Taiten Winkel missed his only short field goal attempt and missed an extra point. His misses shouldn't be the end of the world for Kansas State, but they were unacceptable and a part of the mistakes that plagued them throughout the night in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.