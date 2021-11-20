Players of the game: Kansas State falls to Baylor 20-10
OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn has become a mainstay as offensive MVP and for good reason. He just produces.
In the first half alone, he carried it just seven times but for 115 yards and a score. His 65-yard touchdown in the second half was the first points on the board for Kansas State and was really the only positive in the first half.
The offense wasn't sharp, especially quarterback Skylar Thompson. In his final game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, he was inaccurate and panicked when dropping back more often than not.
The offensive line wasn't the best, but there were several times Thompson held onto the ball longer than he should have. He three the ball 29 times, only completing 15 passes for 158 yards before going down with an injury late in the game.
Running the ball worked the best. Vaughn found a way to pop off almost 12 yards per carry, but Thompson couldn't utilize Vaughn's effective running plays to make the correct passes downfield when guys were open.
The leading receiver on the day was Malik Knowles, with one reception for 48 yards. It was the only big chunk play K-State could muster, Saturday.
DEFENSIVE MVP: Daniel Green
Daniel Green has had a heck of a season, but the performance he put together against Baylor may have been his best.
He did a remarkable job of quarterbacking the defense in the first half, while flying around and making plays in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage. His speed and gap coverage today was sound and even resulted in him compiling a sack.
The hustle from the Kansas State defense was on another level.
Reggie Stubblefield and Russ Yeast were flying around. Nate Matlack and Timmy Horne each recorded important sacks. Ross Elder had a big fourth and short tackle to give the Wildcats the ball on their side of the field early in the second half.
TJ Smith had a super impressive fumble recovery in the third quarter when he battled it away from a Baylor offensive lineman under the pile. It was a pivotal play. It gave K-State the ball back and down just one score.
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Ty Zentner
The special teams had a bad day.
Ty Zentner punted the ball well, but he did have one short punt that brought his average down a bit. The worst luck of the day for Kansas State came when Phillip Brooks muffed a punt that set Baylor up for their first touchdown and ushered instant adversity toward the Wildcats' way.
K-State had a chance to recover a muffed punt later in the game, but the officials incorrectly threw a flag for interference when there wasn't a Wildcat that touched him.
Chris Tennant was about to receive the MVP nod after being true on a 28-yard field goal attempt. But he missed one later in a critical juncture that would have brought Kansas State back to within a touchdown.