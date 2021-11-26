Players of the game: Kansas State falls to Texas 22-17

OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn is the Kansas State MVP of the season, not just this game. He rushed for over 100 yards on the ground for the fifth consecutive game and has reached that feat eight times this year. After going over a thousand yards for the season against Baylor, he capped off a great year with great production in his hometown of Austin. An argument could be made that he should have received the ball even more. He only rushed it 11 times against Baylor. He hit the 100-yard mark after 16 carries against Texas, but he ultimately was given the ball more down the stretch.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Defensive line unit

Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Eli Huggins are the main players of the game on defense. Huggins recorded K-State's only sack and Anudike-Uzomah was impressive at being disruptive in the backfield, even if it didn't show up on the stat sheet. Daniel Green was also solid once again and led the team in tackles. Overall, the defense wasn't great. They gave up a lot of positive run plays for Roschon Johnson. He was a problem for the Wildcats.. However, the defense did enough to win. The offense failing to score more than 17 points was the largest culprit for the L.

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Chris Tennant