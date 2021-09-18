Players of the game: Kansas State moves to 3-0
OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn does it again. Dating back to last year, he has five straight 100-yard games on the ground, proving he is truly an all-purpose back. As if that wasn't already known. He is the fifth-fastest Wildcat to reach 1,000 yards rushing.
Vaughn was pivotal against Nevada and kept the sticks moving at the right times. His huge 16-yard gain on a completion in the second half was important to take the lead after the Wolfpack tied it at 17. If he didn't break the two tackles, it is third and long and the drive likely stalls.
Kansas State averaged over five yards per carry, and the offensive line also stood out as an important piece in the win. In fact, as a unit they are the honorable mention offensive MVP. The biggest boost came on the drive from KT Leveston, who was tagging defenders after Josh Rivas briefly had to leave the game.
Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe's long touchdown catch with a nasty stiff arm should also be mentioned.
DEFENSIVE MVP: Daniel Green
Daniel Green stood out again and earns his second nod of the season as KSO's defensive MVP. He was all over the field and made some big tackles near the line of scrimmage, usually with a couple of other hats near the ball.
Overall, the defense was great at all three levels. The secondary did get burned on one deep shot by Carson Strong in the first half, but even on that play, Russ Yeast recovered and did all he could to prevent the long gain and was even whistled for pass interference.
Nonetheless, the wideout made an impressive grab through contact.
Green gets the nod, but others who should get shouted out as well are Eli Huggins, Tee Denson and Nate Matlack.
Huggins made some key stops at the line of scrimmage with no one else around, Denson picked Strong off and Matlack was very good in the second half when Khalid Duke went down with a game-ending injury.
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Landry Weber
It was tough to find a solid answer for this phase of the game. We wanted to go with Ty Zentner because his exceptional kickoffs allowed for some elite kickoff coverage due to his ball placement.
However, his 19-yard punt put the Wolf Pack in prime field position to knot the game up at 17. That was too massive of a mistake to warrant serious consideration.
Tate Winkel converted his only field goal attempt but that wasn't enough to receive the honor. Landry Weber was the better pick. His coverage on punts and kickoffs was sound and significant for the second straight week.