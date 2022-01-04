 Kansas State Wildcats Football Skylar Thompson Daniel Green Malik Knowles Russ Yeast Deuce Vaughn
football

Players of the game: Thompson and Vaughn rise above in Houston

Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson (AP)
Drew Galloway • KStateOnline
Staff Writer
@galloway__drew

OFFENSIVE MVP: Skylar Thompson

Skylar Thompson went out with a bang in his last game as Kansas State quarterback.

He was 21 of 28 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He had a few throws that really stood out as well.

One was his second touchdown throw to Malik Knowles in the back corner of the end zone and the other was a 34-yard throw to Phillip Brooks in between three defenders along the sideline.

Thompson was perfect on third down, too, which was pivotal in extending drives.

Deuce Vaughn also had a monster game game with 146 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, with three on the ground and one as a receiver. The four touchdowns are the most ever by a K-State player in a bowl game in school history.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Ross Elder

The top defender in the bowl game was Ross Elder. He was Kansas State's leading tackler by far with 11 and collected an interception that sparked a score and put the Wildcats up 35-7.

Daniel Green was solid once again and provided the only two tackles for a loss for K-State.

Russ Yeast also had an interception that was key to a big first half for the Kansas State defense and the offense capitalized with at touchdown to make it 21-0.

Malik Knowles
Malik Knowles (AP)

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Malik Knowles

To be honest, it was just an okay game for the special teams unit.

Malik Knowles had a 36-yard kickoff return, but he probably could have scored on the return as well if he would have ran outside instead of cutting it back inside. Brooks had a good punt return for 19 yards that showed tremendous body control.

Ty Zentner missed a field goal, but he made all of his extra points and had a poor punt.

