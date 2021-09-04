Players of the game: Wildcats open with victory

Deuce Vaughn didn't surprise anyone with his performance against Stanford, but it was impressive nonetheless.

His most impressive scamper and where he accumulated most of his yards was on a draw on third and long in the second quarter to give Kansas State an insurance score and the 14-0 lead.

He handled a large potion of his success on the ground, taking zone-read handoffs most of the game and finding space to keep the chains moving when they needed it.

Vaughn's speed and elusiveness in space is still a threat for defenses. The Wildcats know who their best player on that side of the ball is, and they made sure to feed him when the time was right.

One probably could make the case he could have touched the ball even more, but they won the game and Deuce went for over 100 scrimmage yards. There's not a lot to complain about, and less touches could help his longevity.