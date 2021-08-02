Playing with family appeals to 2023 OL Camden Beebe
Kansas State invited in a number of prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes to Manhattan last Wednesday for unofficial visits that included tours, a barbecue and some fun.
One of those visitors was Kansas City offensive lineman Camden Beebe, the brother of current Wildcat Cooper Beebe, therefore
Camden is no stranger to the program and campus.
Camden camped at K-State in June, and that is where he received his offer from the Wildcats. He was able to see more of the campus this time, specifically the newest addition to the football stadium.
"It was great," he said. "We toured the new Shamrock Zone, had a good meeting with Coach (Conor) Riley, and then went on the field to have a barbecue and played some games."
Offensive line coach Conor Riley has seen Beebe a number of times since contact between the two was allowed. On this particular visit, Riley harped on what he commands from his players.
"We discussed expectations for the program and expectations he had for us," Beebe explained. "Being expected to come in and start, that’s what he wants for us. He said that we have to earn everything. He also talked about the four core values."
As alluded to earlier, Camden does have a brother already on the team. He also had an older brother play at Minnesota. They allow him to be able to grow a closer bond, having already been through it, but also because of his relationships with the offensive line group in Manhattan.
"Yeah a lot of the offensive lineman I’m cool with," he revealed. "I work out with Coop, TP (Taylor Poitier) and Jace (Freisen) when they come home for the summer, so I’m pretty close with them. I’m also getting a lot more comfortable with the whole offensive line group."
The bond with his brother may be the best connection Kansas State has with a prospect. Camden loves the idea of playing with Cooper in college.
"I would love that," he admitted. "I never got the opportunity to play football with one of my brothers, so that would be a new experience."
Kansas State currently is the only offer Beebe holds, but he has other Power Five programs recruiting him.
"I’ve camped at Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State and TCU and I’ve visited Nebraska and K-State," he shared. "Those are also the schools I hear from the most right now."
Being a 2023 prospect, he has time to reel in some more offers and mull over his options. Beebe will likely make a commitment decision within the next year.
"Definitely before my senior year," he revealed. "But I guess when the time is right, I’ll make my decision."
