Playing with family appeals to 2023 OL Camden Beebe

Kansas State invited in a number of prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes to Manhattan last Wednesday for unofficial visits that included tours, a barbecue and some fun.

One of those visitors was Kansas City offensive lineman Camden Beebe, the brother of current Wildcat Cooper Beebe, therefore

Camden is no stranger to the program and campus.

Camden camped at K-State in June, and that is where he received his offer from the Wildcats. He was able to see more of the campus this time, specifically the newest addition to the football stadium.

"It was great," he said. "We toured the new Shamrock Zone, had a good meeting with Coach (Conor) Riley, and then went on the field to have a barbecue and played some games."

Offensive line coach Conor Riley has seen Beebe a number of times since contact between the two was allowed. On this particular visit, Riley harped on what he commands from his players.

"We discussed expectations for the program and expectations he had for us," Beebe explained. "Being expected to come in and start, that’s what he wants for us. He said that we have to earn everything. He also talked about the four core values."