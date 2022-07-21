Point guard commit Dai Dai Ames recaps Kansas State commitment

Kansas State landed their first addition of the Class of 2023 on Wednesday when Dai Dai Ames of Chicago announced his commitment. Head coach Jerome Tang was extremely impactful in landing the four-star almost a month after having him on campus for an official visit. "I love the person Coach Tang is," Ames said. "He is not a bad person. He's a great person. I love how he can coach and I love everything about how he holds himself."

We caught up with Ames at the EYBL (Nike) AAU event in Kansas City two weekends ago. That is where he told KSO he was going to commit to the Wildcats. A week and a half later, he made it a reality. He also shared his feelings about his official visit to Manhattan. "The experience was good," Ames answered. "I like how they treat me down there. It's a good college. I'm looking forward to going there." "First, I went to eat with the team and we played some 2k (NBA video game) and stuff," he continued. "Then after that we whipped around the campus. We looked at the football field, the court and took photos. We did a lot. The facilities are good. They got everything you need." Ames informed us that he connected really well with K-State star point guard, Markquis Nowell.

Tang and his staff will not stop with just one guard in the Class of 2023. I anticipate them adding as many as four to make up for the looming attrition of Nowell, Desi Sills and Tykei Greene. "The coaches said they will put pieces around me," Ames mentioned. "That's cool. I need somebody I can play off the ball with, so that will be good. I see myself at the point, but I can go off the ball too. It really doesn't matter to me." As far as what the four-star wants to accomplish in Manhattan, it is centered around winning basketball games. "Make it to the tournament," Ames responded. "I want to win. Win everything." He also already has a certain five-star big man he would love to team up with and has already begun trying to lure him to Kansas State. "I have been talking to Baye Fall," Ames revealed. "I'm trying to get him." Fall will be a tough task to land, but the guard's willingness to reach out to other recruits is a sign that he will likely help recruit multiple K-State targets moving forward. Ultimately, Ames is excited about his choice and thinks Manhattan will be a good place to call home for the foreseeable future. "It's a good space," he explained. "It seems safe over there. I don't really have to worry about anything outside of basketball. So, that's good."