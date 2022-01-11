Postseason Analysis: Tight end/Fullback

It is time to recap the season and analyze the Wildcats, position by position. We have already tackled the quarterback and running back spots in previous editions. Now it is onto the tight ends and fullbacks.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe

REGULAR SEASON PERFORMANCE

The best way to describe the 2021 season for the tight ends and fullbacks and the bowl game that actually occurred in 2022, is uneven. Daniel Imatorbhebhe produced a few big plays, but he was unable to play a couple times and also limited in snap counts most of the time, too. Samuel Wheeler splashed once, especially against West Virginia, but was largely non-existent, or at best, inconsistent. Nick Lenners continued to be a viable blocker. Konner Fox was injured for most of the season and never found his footing afterward. Will Swanson saw the field for the first time, but he didn't necessarily leave a mark. Fullback was much of the same. Mason Barta saw his snaps disappear quite a bit and Jax Dineen had some good days and some bad days. Christian Moore saw the first four games of his career.

ROSTER ANALYSIS

Imatorbhebhe's eligibility expires and Lenners isn't expected to return to Manhattan. The only other player's whose status is up in the air and undetermined by KSO is fullback Mason Barta. The expectation would be that he moves on from the football program, but it hasn't been confirmed. Because of that movement, they probably are still fine at fullback, especially since Ben Sinnott has emerged and is likely a strong candidate to be issued a scholarship, anyways. But tight end is a bit weaker. The three returners have yet to prove much on the field. If more reinforcements aren't added much the same way they were the prior two seasons, they'll be relying on a trio of Swanson, Wheeler and Fox.

PEEK INTO THE FUTURE